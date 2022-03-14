FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) — Soil health advocates invited farmers to the farm of Jim Ifft last Thursday to learn about cover crops. Ifft has been doing it for a decade.

“We started 10 years ago on a small scale, and we are going to do it on every acre whenever possible now,” Ifft said. “We’ve done a lot of different things and made a lot of mistakes, but we really like what we see for the most part.”

Ifft indicated it may have some suppression of tar spot. That, I found somewhat interesting and I think a lot of farmers would too.

“Here on our home farm, we kind of call it our soil health research farm, where we intensively manage it for soil health, and this is the result of eight years of work, but we planted a non-GMO hybrid this year, corn hybrid, with no soil insecticide and no fungicide applied,” Ifft said. “And we are in a heavy tar spot area and that was our best corn. The tar spot was here in a mild form, but it didn’t seem to affect it much.”

Ifft only had a handful of ideas why that was.

“Plant health and soil health is the only thing I can relate it to. We sprayed all the rest of our acres with fungicide. We had tar spot like everyone else,” he said. “Here on our farm where we do things a little bit differently, corn was just ultra-healthy and I attribute it to soil health.”

So because of the cover crop, that allowed the healthier corn crop.

“Cover crop, less tillage, reduced tillage and no tillage for the most part, the diversity of a three-year rotation, it’s a whole management plan,” Ifft said. “Cover crops is a big part of it, but its part of a soil health management plan.”