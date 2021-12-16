From the Farm: Corn Yield Contest Winner

FINDLAY, Ill. (WCIA) — National winners were announced on Wednesday by the National Corn Growers Association in that organization’s yield contest. For the second successive year, Troy Uphoff of rural Findlay has achieved what every contestant aspires in the National Corn Yield Contest.

“Its an honor that my family and I have worked very hard about, Uphoff said. “We’ve got a great group of employees, and we’ve got a great group of people around us that helped us make this happen for the second year in a row.

“We planted DeKalb 6464, its one of the top genetic lines on the market. Had a great year with that – about 355 bushels to the acre. And Mother Nature helps a lot too,” Uphoff continued. “Mother Nature allowed us to grow a good crop. She gave us three to four inches of rain, not eight inches of rain like some of my friends up around Blue Mound and Boody had that first two weeks of July. So Mother Nature plays a critical part in all this. Its partly luck. Average rainfall for the whole year in this area would be about 35 to 37 inches; it’s a little north of that this year between 38 and 40.”

“You can’t do anything without a great team of people around you. I’ve got my brother that farms with me, my dad, we’ve got employees, and you’ve also got some key people around you,” Uphoff said. “Dr. Fred Below at the U of I and his assistant, Dr. Eric Winans, they offer great input. We go to Agronomy Day every year. So we pick up a lot of good ideas from them. So we are just excited about it. Like I told you this morning when you called me, I said ‘Stu, I’m excited and humbled all at the same time to get this yield.'”

Uphoff will be on our weekend show, Midwest Ag This Week, and we’ll talk about some of the agronomic details used to achieve his national-winning corn yield this year.