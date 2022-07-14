CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The lack of rain has certainly stressed this year’s corn crop and next week is a critical week.

University of Illinois crop physiologist Fred Below said pollination is at hand in a time when tasseling and silking may not coincide.

“The most crucial time in the growth of the corn crop is pollination. It only has one chance to do it,” Below said. “You know what happens if the corn crop is stressed; it will shed pollen before the silks are ready and that is not a good mechanism for high yield, so next week is the key week. I am not so much worried about spreading the pollen out, but I am worried about not having the silks there and having a short crop when the crop does pollinate.”

We started getting stress about the time the rows on the cob were being developed. Are we going to be seeing fewer rows of kernels this year?

“I don’t think we’re going to see fewer rows. I think what we’re going to see is a lot of tip back and spotty pollination on the ear,” Below responded. “It takes a big difference to lower the row number, but it doesn’t take much to lower the kernels per row. And that’s what I think we are potentially be seeing: both tip back and ears with spotty pollination. Those plants that are shorter and behind, those are going to be the ones with spotty pollination.”

Is there any positive things we are getting out of this?

“I’m glad you asked. I always like to look on the upside. What’s the upside about having dry conditions?” Below responded. “We’re not seeing a lot of leaf disease. We were all concerned about tarspot last year, we’re not seeing it yet. It doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but we’re not seeing it yet.”

“You know Stu, when you see a big crack in the soil, guess what. Sometimes fine soil washes into that crack or residue, so it really does help bring some top soil down into the lower parts of the soil profile, helps compaction,” Below continued. “Not what I want to see, but at least it’s an upside.”