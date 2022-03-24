CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As farmers prepare for spring planting, there are already crop-damaging pests in the soil: white corn rootworms. This year, farmers have a new option to control them

U of I entomologist Joe Spencer specializes in corn rootworms. He said winter weather has not been hard on corn rootworms.

“Well, Stu, so far winter hasn’t been terribly hard,” Spencer said. “I think our conditions have been pretty average. So we probably haven’t had the kind of conditions that would kill a lot of the rootworm eggs in the soil. While we haven’t had a lot of snow cover, we haven’t had a lot of those cold temperatures which could typically kill those populations.”

But something that will kill them is RNAI technology available to farmers the first time this spring.

“The new technology uses a mode of action called RNAI interference, and its not like BT. In the case of BT, you have a toxic protein, that kills rootworm larvae or caterpillars,” Spencer said. “The RNA interference, or RNAI for short, is different. It works by interfering with one of the key components that feeds into the cell machinery inside the insect. And by throwing a monkey wrench into it, it ends up killing the larvae.”

“So the RNA interference mode of action is intended to work with BT, and in these hybrids which combine the RNAI, as well as two BT traits, the idea is that rootworm larvae that are not killed by BT will be killed by RNAI and vice versa,” Spencer continued. “So this is something new. We have not had two modes of action out on the market to control rootworms for a long while now.”

We’ll have more with Joe Spencer about how to benefit from the new technology on our weekend show.