MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — For six years, Cole Rappe has worked on the Snow family farm at Macon and kept a detailed record of what he did. He hopes it will qualify him for national FFA competition.

“SAE stands for Supervised Agricultural Experience, and it’s a competition that all FFA members have the opportunity to do,” Rappe said. “What it is, is basically compiling a record book of all your hours and time and money invested into a place of employment or your own business that somehow relates back to agriculture. So there’s different categories within that. Mine is diversified crop production.

And he worked with Jim Snow Jr., who farms around the Macon area.

“I have worked for Snow farms for six years now and I have a three-year SAE because that’s how long I have been in FFA,” Rappe said.

And what does that SAE say? What is in the book that we’re going to see?

“In my particular book, there’s lots of different things. Basically my day to day work at Snow farms, so anything from operating equipment, to maintaining it, to cleaning it, to mowing, all of those various different tasks that I do at my job,” Rappe said. “And that is what is in my SAE book. And at the actual competitions, I am interviewed on what I do, just to see how much I know about diversified crop production.”

FFA advisor Jerry Brockett says that is important for later in life.

“Supervised Agricultural Experience are important because the big thing for them it to give some kids some sort of career readiness. It’s for them to explore a potential career or explore a potential pathway they may want to take later in life,” Brockett said. “And during that process, they gain either on-site experience, job shadowing abilities or even just being able to keep track of their finances and time because later on in life we know how important it is to keep track of our finances and time. So they are getting those skills early on in high school so later on they can learn about budgeting skills and how to manage their time or responsibilities a little bit wiser.”

And in doing so, Cole became an important part of the Snow Farms operation.

Cole is everything that I wanted to be at his age,” said Jim Snow, Jr. “He is a very fine young man and we’re very blessed to have him.”