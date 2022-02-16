(WCIA) — The Phase One trade agreement with China signed just over two years ago, which bolstered US exports to that country. Gregg Doud was the chief negotiator for the agricultural portion of that agreement, which included 57 changes in trading rules in addition to the billions in grain and meat exports.

“Probably 52, 3, 4 of those are done. We still have a couple WTO cases that we are talking about, a couple other issues, and the biotech issue,” Doud said. “And the biotech issue is going to be something that is going to be with us for quite a while because this is a difficult thing in China. It isn’t so much the science, they understand the science, it’s the same problems that we have here with the exceptions of the use of technology in agriculture is some people want to go back to the way it used to be. And this is a conversation that I had with them as to say, ‘Look, the United States is going to continue to use technology in agriculture, and we are not going to apologize for it, and we’ve go to work with China and we are working with every other country in the world to progress in that regard.'”

Would China make progress over time? Really to feed their own people?

“Absolutely. And what you are seeing is, here’s some statistics: China buys from the world, in agriculture, about the same amount as total US ag exports to the world. So they are a huge importer of agricultural products already,” Doud responded. “Last year, we went to $32-33 billion in US ag exports, up from $26.5 billion, so a huge year-to-year increase in US ag exports to China. This was in the first full year, or the first two years of this.”

“I think it will continue to grow, and here’s why: did the Phase One agreement really do anything and the answer is yes in this regard,” Doud continued. “Before we started those negotiations, we had 1,500 facilities in the U.S. eligible to export their products to China. Today we have well over 4,000 facilities eligible to export U.S. agricultural products to China.”

We’ll have more with Doud on our weekend show Midwest Ag This Week.