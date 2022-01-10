From the Farm: Change in agriculture

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A conference for farm families will be held at the I-Hotel in Champaign on January 20th, sponsored by the Loman-Ray Insurance Group. Noted weather forecaster Eric Snodgrass will be one of the speakers, and so will Steve Maulberger.

Maulberger has deep global experience in agriculture, and currently is head of Crop Risk Services for the AIG Insurance company. He says change is rampant in agriculture.

“You think about, there is only 2.2 million farmers in America; 330 million people. If we were a thousand people, we would be six farmers, if America was a thousand people,” Maulberger said. “It’s amazing how a small number of people feed America. 87% of everything we consume comes from an American farm. It’s amazing what they do. So we are going to talk to them about change, things that are happening in the world today. Everything from climate to electric vehicles and how it impacts the American farm.”

There’s a lot of impact because farmers right now are looking at change for next year and really some of them have a knot in their stomach because they are not sure how they are going to meet that change.

“Amazingly we got prices higher, finally, we’ve been praying for that for years. It comes and then input costs go through the roof, and in some cases tripling, five times, and then Round-up and its amazing what’s happened. So the American farmer is always battling, always a challenge for them,” Maulberger said. “76% of them have one of them or a spouse that works off the farm. It’s a very difficult lifestyle to make money at, but yet they feed America and much of the world, so we’re going to talk to them about some of these changes and how they can see around the corner a little bit. We don’t see the future, but we at least want to give them some information and some ideas for them to think about because change is coming and its going to impact the farm in a big way.”

Steve Maulberger opens the Loman-Ray event January 20th.