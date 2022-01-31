From the Farm: Cattle supply and beef prices

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Cattlemen from across the U.S. will head to Houston this week for their national convention and set policy to help both producers and consumers.

Leaders of the Illinois Beef Association will be there and Executive Director Josh St. Peters said his Illinois delegation will be involved in the national debate over cattle price reporting.

“We’re focused in on market transparency. We really feel like our members and the beef producers in our state need a clearer picture of the cattle that are moving through the supply chain, what the packers are buying on a weekly basis,” St. Peters said. “One of the ways that we believe we could achieve better transparency is if our Illinois market information, along with South Dakota’s, was compiled and put into the Iowa-Minnesota report. That’s widely used in the Midwest today and by bringing in the additional data, it will give a better snapshot of how cattle are moving throughout the Midwest. And with our two large processing plants in the northern half of the state, that’s a cattle flow that’s pretty influential and understanding how many cattle they are taking in and what’s being paid for cattle on a weekly basis.”

He said there is also concerns about the volume of processed beef that is not being reported by the processing industry.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen an explosion of what is called ‘suspended fresh beef.’ So these large packers, these large processing facilities, have typically reported fresh beef and frozen beef, but now there is this kind of gray area in the middle that they call ‘suspended fresh programs,'” St. Peters said. “And that data is not reported, there’s not clear information on exactly how much beef enters a suspended fresh program on any given week, and so we are bringing forward policy that we’d like to see that investigated. We’d like some university research to understand the impact that may have, how many packers are using that and at what volumes, because we believe that is an important part of the supply and demand equation that may not be clearly understood if you are able to take a portion of inventory in any given week and set it off to the side and hang on to it for a rainy day.”

And that is important to both producers and consumers of beef.