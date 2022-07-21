CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The carbon farming program developed by Indigo Agriculture has allowed corporations to offset some 19,000 carbon credits in return for 175 farmers around the country changing their agronomic practices.

Indigo first began selling carbon credits for $20 per ton of carbon sequestered by farmers, but Chief Strategy Officer Chris Harbourt said the price is going up.

“If you get into the program this year, you’re making $30 out of a $40 credit. That’s $30 you won’t be able to get in the future if you start two years from now,” Harbourt said. “You’ve got to think of it much like growing a classic crop, like growing corn or soybeans. If you don’t grow corn this year, you’re not going to get paid for corn this year. So the time is today to get into it, learn how to do the maximum production so when the price goes up next year, you are better positioned to make even more dollars in the future.”

What does a farmer have to do? Is it cover crops? Is it cover crops plus tillage? Is it cover crops, plus tillage, plus reduced nitrogen?

“Any mix of the three that you have talked about. Cover crops, nitrogen fertilizers and tillage, reduction of tillage from either classic, conventional tillage to a reduced till to a min-till to even a no-till,” Harbourt responded. “Any of these tillage changes, and also cover cropping, is the big one. You can do any of them individually or you can stack them together. If you stack them together, our modeling behind the scenes accounts you for that. It makes sure you are rewarded for the combination of those practices which is sometimes more than any one of them individually.”

What would it take to get me $30 the first year?

“To get you $30 an acre, it would take you, in a central Illinois soil, it would take cover cropping and probably no tillage,” Harbourt said. “Just to be clear, the $40 price point we are selling at today, that’s $40 on a credit, 75% of that going to the farmer. $30 coming to the farmer, that is far and away one of the best prices out there in agricultural carbon.”

Harbourt said they have worked out a plan for farmers who are already doing those things. And you’ll hear about that on a future program.