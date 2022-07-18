CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In a surprise move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will review a popular herbicide well before it is scheduled for review. That is concerning because it is more of a political action instead of a scientific one.

Atrazine is again in the bullseye. It has been reviewed by the EPA time and time again and given a satisfactory ruling. But University of Illinois weed specialist Aaron Hager is concerned about this time.

“Actually I think it could get quite serious Stu. From what I’ve understood, this started with an executive order from the White House,” Hager said. “And unfortunately, when politics come into play with decisions about pesticide registrations, usually it doesn’t end well, especially for the end users of these products.”

“They’ve had proposals to reduce the amount of atrazine that farmers can apply from its current level down to maybe two pounds of active per acre per year as a maximum,” Hager continued. “And they’re also considering mitigation steps for run-off concerns. I’ve asked on several occasions had there been an increase in the number of water detections of atrazine and so far I can’t find any. It almost begs the question ‘Is the EPA trying to mitigate a problem that really doesn’t exist yet?'”

If farmers have to comply with EPA rules that basically say “reduce your application,” is this going to be something that is easily done, or are we gong to have more weed control problems?

“It’s going to depend really on a case-by-case basis Stu, because not many famers are using just straight atrazine,” Hager responded. “Most of the atrazine that we use here in Illinois is in a premix with at least one if not more active ingredients, so that’s where some of the issues could lie, if the rate reductions would actually cause some rate changes in some of the herbicide premixes that are in the marketplace right now.”

We’ll have more on this issue in the future.