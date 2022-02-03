From the Farm: Aquaculture

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Several decades ago, there were large fish tanks at the ADM plant in Decatur, where fish were raised on a diet of soybean meal. Fish have retuned, but for a much different reason.

Instead of utilizing high-protein soybean meal to feed fish, ADM’s John Bowzer is researching the best fish food to feed fish and shrimp at fish farms around the world.

“So we do work throughout the supply chain so its providing ingredients to potential feed mills. We are also working with our customer base that might be producing fish or shrimp at the farms, but we always keep in mind what the end customer is doing,” Bowzer said. “So globally we do have a diverse footprint, and we are throughout that supply chain working at capacity. Our lab here is really focused on the front end of that new technology development: what are the customers really asking for and how can we find solutions for those challenges?

What do they ask for?

“A lot of times, it does go back to our pillars. Sustainability, fish meal is a limiting resource, how can we reduce that in the feed formulations with alternative ingredients, health and wellness challenges they experience on the farm, what kind of feed additives can we provide in those formulas to help mitigate those issues,” Bowzer responded. “And anytime you can make feed formulations more efficient in terms of growth performance, you are helping those farmers produce a better product with more value.”

Traditionally, fish meal and fish oil have been primary components of commercial fish food. But Bowzer says supplies of those are diminishing.

“Really, availability issue looking long term from a sustain ability factor. So when we are looking at fish meal and fish oil, those are typically coming from wild stock fish supplies,” Bowzer said. “If you can reduce those loads, you don’t have to harvest those fish from wild fisheries globally to support that. So the more we can pull those out and use better-equipped ingredients, the more sustainable we will be.”

