SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Each year for Agriculture Legislative Day, farm organizational leaders from around the state typically converge on the Illinois Capitol to lobby lawmakers. But it took on a completely different complexion this year when the State Agriculture Department took it over from an independent committee.

Instead of being able to visit with lawmakers personally, farm groups were limited to recording a Zoom message and hoped that a lawmaker saw it.

Kevin Johnson, President of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, was among those who recorded a message.

“We are watching some legislation, but most of the legislation that was vitally important to the ag input industry has been tabled for this year or did not get out of committee,” Johnson said in his message. “So, look forward to seeing you; as always, we have a legislative update at IFCA.com.”

The Illinois Soybean Association opted for a personal contact and served lattes to lawmakers and handed out literature about soybean oil-based diesel fuel. Atlanta, Ill. area farmer and soybean board member Ron Kindred made personal contact to promote tax credit legislation on soy diesel.

“What it is is a ramp up of our tax incentive; currently we have a B-10 tax incentive for a 10% biodiesel blend,” Kindred said. “And we’re going to ramp up, staring in ’24 to a B-13% and then we go to a B-16 in ’25, and up to B-19 and above in ’26. So we’re going to each our goal of wanting to ramp up to a B-20 blend.”

FFA members listened to a panel of lawmakers on lobbying, which State FFA Vice President Jaton Shaffer of Farmer City has already put into practice.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve done personally is creating some of those beginning connections,” Shaffer said. “Last year, we had a fortunate experience where we had to visit with Senator Turner shortly after she had gotten her first piece of legislation pushed through. It was super awesome to create that early connection with her.”

Agriculture organizations indicated they preferred the traditional handshakes and elevator pitches and hope that method can be revived next year.