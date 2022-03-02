ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Whether or not you grew up on a farm, agriculture does has a job for you. Spring is here and many jobs are open for hiring.

Agriculture is looking for a few good men and women, said Jim Fleming of Agri-Search in Arthur. It is hard to find people to fill all of the positions he has open.

“Right now on my books, I’ve got about 36 open jobs that I am working to fill. And it takes people to fill those and where do you find those people is becoming the challenge,” Fleming said. “Of candidates that are willing to relocate, which is a major issue right now. Getting them to relocate, they are looking at other things that impact their lives, their work-to-life structure balance. Those are important things in agriculture. Its taxing at certain times of the year. It’s not uncommon to work 80-90 hour weeks in planting and harvesting time. So that is a challenge.”

If those are not an issue, Fleming will put you high in the saddle.

“We need custom operators. What I mean by custom operators is someone one who operate a large fertilizer applicator, applying product, fertilizer, chemistries, these types of products for the retail fertilizer industry. Almost every retail fertilizer plant is looking for these types of people,” Fleming said. “Rules have changed as far as the federal government on CDLs, and so it takes longer to get your CDL and it is much more costly, about $2000 to get your CDL now, if you have not already gotten it. So that’s a challenge.”

But you get to work with farmers, the best folks on earth.