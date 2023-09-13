CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Farm Bureau is looking to bring faster internet to rural areas for years to come.

Farm Bureau Manager Bailey Conrady said they are planning to build broadband infrastructure. This will help communities that don’t have access to high-speed, reliable internet. The Farm Bureau got $11 million from the county board to help start the process.

“I think it could greatly help small towns, small businesses in small towns, and it’s going to help farmers,” Conrady said. “Farming is a data-driven business and so being able to handle those big packets of data over an internet connection without having to try and upload it, and walk away and eat supper and come back and see if it’s maybe 10% done, is going to make a big difference.”

Town hall meetings are being held this week. Wednesday’s meeting will be at the R.E. Franks Meeting Center in Philo from 6 to 7:30 p.m.