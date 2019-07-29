Ag Director talks Dicamba

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture made a stop to talk about growing issues.

He made it a point to discuss the use of a controversial herbicide.

Some farmers contacted us, concerned about the use of Dicamba this growing season.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture extended the deadline to use Dicamba on crops from June 30th, to July 15th.

Some say that’s been harmful because of Dicamba’s tendency to drift off target.

But the director of agriculture told us the deadline extension was in response to delayed planting, and meant to help farmers.

“My fear was that there would be a lot of acres that were going to get sprayed at the end of June, because that was the original cutoff date, and the beans wouldn’t be ready…there’d be farmers wanting to apply it, knowing that maybe it wasn’t the right time to do it,” said John Sullivan, the director of agriculture.

Sullivan says his office has been working hard to educate farmers on proper use of Dicamba, so they understand how to make sure it’s applied as accurately as possible.