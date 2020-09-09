After-school program extends hours to help students learning virtually

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of students in the county are doing school virtually. That’s tough on parents who work all day. One organization is trying to help out.

Leaders at Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club have created a program that runs almost all day. They work with kindergarteners through 12th graders, and it involves more than just watching them. Kids will get help with their virtual classes and access to other programs to supplement them.

“We understood that a lot of our families may need WiFi; they made need some academic support. Everyone’s not technologically sound and [they’re] getting onto different apparatuses. We felt that we could play a role and help with that,” said Director of Operations Charles Burton.

Normally the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club would only have kids from 2 to 5:30 p.m. They’ve done a lot of preparing for these extended hours. A little more than 100 kids are signed up for programs in Champaign. They’re full right now, but there is a waiting list. Their Rantoul location is taking applicants, but they only have an in-person option on Mondays.

The club’s academic support program is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. That includes breakfast, lunch and a snack. Their supplemental program runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It includes things like performing arts, guest speakers and workforce readiness. More information can be found here.