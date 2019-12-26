After-Christmas fire destroys house

SHELDON, Ill. (WCIA) — A late-night fire left a Sheldon home in ruins after multiple agencies spent nearly five hours on-scene fighting the blaze.

Crews responded to a call around 12:20 Thursday morning to a report of a house fire in the 500 block of North Fourth Street. Sheldon Village Fire Chief Adam Zumwalt said by the time firefighters arrived, the house was already engulfed with flames.

The fire grew worse due to blocked entrances; eventually, the home was declared a total loss. Zumwalt said firefighters were on-scene until around 5:30 Thursday morning.

A fire investigator said the incident appears accidental and is likely electrical in nature.

No one was injured in the blaze; at least one, unnamed person has been displaced.

Crews from Watseka, Gilman, Martinton, Donovan, Concord, Milford and Morocco were among those who responded to the call.