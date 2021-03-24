After a year of sitting at home, people are booking vacations for the summer

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

As more people become vaccinated for Covid-19 and more places continue to open up, more people are wanting to hit the road and skies. When everything shut down, cruises and other travel plans were canceled, so travel agencies had to lay off workers.

Now, as vaccination efforts continue, people feel more comfortable traveling. One travel agency says cruises are supposed to begin for vaccinated people in June, so they have been busy trying to help people get back to vacations after a year of sitting at home.

He also said since people have been away from their families, so there’s a push for large family vacations. People are also just now taking their pushed off honeymoons.

“The demand is definitely picking up and we really have been encouraging folks to look to the future and take advantage of the prices that are out there today and promotions that are out there today, because they’re going to be gobbled up and gone pretty soon,” Tim Davis, Vice President of Leisure Services for Direct Travel, said.

He also says the TSA is averaging more than one million people a day. He says the increase in demand has been a slow ramp up, but he is excited by the direction they are headed.

The agency says its top destinations have been Mexico and the Caribbean. Another popular one is Hawaii. They say it’s not too late to book a vacation for this summer, but recommend taking advantage of the cheaper prices.