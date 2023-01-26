URBANA Il., (WCIA) – The African American Heritage Trail is now under development in Champaign County. According to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, the project is an effort coordinated by Visit Champaign County.

“Sites throughout Champaign County are being developed to celebrate the stories, the history, and the lives of African Americans in the county,” Marlin said on The Morning Show. “The City of Urbana has allocated $50,000 to develop sites in the city.”

Marlin also pointed out the trail will highlight the Ellis Drive Six, who paved the way for integration into Urbana Schools 56 years ago.

You can visit the Champaign County African American Heritage website to learn more about events coming up in the community.

While on the show, Marlin talked about her trip to Washington D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors. “I was very proud to be there,” she said, describing her experience. “It was a great opportunity to see what other cities were doing and how they were approaching problems.”

Marlin also got to visit the White House. There she managed to shake hands with the Mr. Biden, which she says is one of the biggest highlights of her trip.