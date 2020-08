DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The African American Cultural and Genealogical Society officially has a permanent home.

The museum announced they bought the building they are currently in on West Eldorado. The center was able to make it work with help from the Central Methodist Church.

The society was organized in 1993. It started with 25 members from Decatur and central Illinois. The museum has been instrumental in helping Macon County African American research their families and educate students.