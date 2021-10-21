Afghan refugees could be coming to Central Illinois; here’s how to help

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – One group is working to make new neighbors in Macon County feel at home.

It’s the Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois.

Sue Montgomery, her sister, Inge Henderson, and niece, Ilene Henderson, saw the evacuations in Afghanistan and knew they had to do something. They said Afghan families will start moving into Macon County at any point.

They’re looking for help from you to get them settled in.

“For us, to make an impact would be to welcome them, and we’re hoping the people in Illinois welcome them also. To start a new life, to have a new beginning, because they’re motivated. They can’t go home. When they boarded that plane, they created a one-way ticket to the unknown.”

You can sponsor a family or make a donation to help. You can find more information on their Facebook here or the website here.