URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new Afghan restaurant open in Urbana.

It’s inside of Strawberry Fields Natural food store at Springfield Ave. and Main St. The restaurant officially opened on Wednesday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday.

Customers can try dishes like Bolani and Afghan dumplings.

The owner of Strawberry Fields and the owners of Afghan cuisine have been talking about doing this since last year. Khalil Mayar is the younger brother of owners Aman Ullah and Aziz Ullah. He said he hopes the authentic dishes will bring a taste of their culture to Urbana.

“We want to be very hospitable to the community and to show our hospitality is through providing this food. It’s a family restaurant, so it’s prepared with care.,” Mayar said.

The owners have lived in Urbana for four years and have been wanting to do this for a long time.

They’re glad it’s finally happening.