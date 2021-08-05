ADAPTHAUS provides opportunity for people with low-income

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Solar Decathlon team built a house and it’s now for sale.

It’s located at the intersection of Walnut and Bradley.

The team’s mission was to create an affordable space that was energy efficient.

It has two solar panels on the roof.

The bathroom is wheelchair accessible.

The house is also adaptable.

If the owner wants to add more bedrooms and space, they can.

The team donated it to Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s not the solution to everything, but we realize that there’s a huge impact with homeownership that has many things that pay itself forward down the road,” said Chad Hoffman, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County. “So we’re looking to take this investment, this donation and continue to build even more housing in our community.”

The house is $120,000.

Power bills should be about $30 a month.

The person who buys the home must be low-income.