Affidavit: Teacher used ‘electronic device’ to solicit sex from student

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — More charges could be coming against a teacher who allegedly used an electronic device to solicit a student to have sex with him.

Brandon Reynolds, 33, appeared in McClean County court Thursday afternoon — two days after LeRoy Police arrested him on charges of grooming, solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice.

The incident prompting an investigation and subsequent arrested happened in May of 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said the former high school science teacher is, right now, only being charged with grooming, although she said additional charges could follow.

Reynolds is currently on leave from the LeRoy school district.

An investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services is ongoing.

Reynolds will be back in court on October 23 for arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Nathan Wilkins, (309)-962-3310, nwilkins@leroy.org.