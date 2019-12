CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — All eyes will be on the State Farm Center Wednesday night as All Elite Wrestling Dynamite (AEW) comes to Central Illinois for the first time.



It is the first nationally televised event from the arena that is not Illinois basketball. AEW is owned by Champaign native and UI alumni Tony Khan.

The company was founded at the beginning of this year and made its debut in October. The event will be at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.