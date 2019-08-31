URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — 20 neurosurgery residents are teaming up with Carle and neurosurgeons from around the country for advanced brain surgery training.

This is considered the largest skull-based course in the Midwest. Participants work on developing new skills for advanced procedures.

“This isn’t the same as a simulated brain surgery. The hands-on training with complex cases will be essential for learning how best to provide valuable treatment,” Mae Vogel, Carle Brain & Spine Institute education and academic program coordinator, said in a statement.

The training program runs August 30-31.