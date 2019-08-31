1  of  2
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Your Illini Nation Pregame Show: Week 1 vs Akron #WCIA 3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Advanced brain surgery training

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — 20 neurosurgery residents are teaming up with Carle and neurosurgeons from around the country for advanced brain surgery training.

This is considered the largest skull-based course in the Midwest. Participants work on developing new skills for advanced procedures.

“This isn’t the same as a simulated brain surgery. The hands-on training with complex cases will be essential for learning how best to provide valuable treatment,” Mae Vogel, Carle Brain & Spine Institute education and academic program coordinator, said in a statement.

The training program runs August 30-31.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.