Adult, three teens killed in crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say a Washington man and three teenagers were killed Wednesday night after a car crashed into a semi-truck southwest of Lincoln.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday on I-55 about a mile south of the Lincoln Parkway exit by the state prison.

Officers say a 47-year-old Washington man was driving a gray 2016 Chrysler Pacifica north on the interstate when he lost control of his car in heavy rain. Troopers say his car then skidded across the median and into oncoming traffic.

Cory M. Jackson, 41, of Decatur, Ga., was driving a white 2017 Freightliner semi-truck south on I-55, the release says. Troopers say his truck hit the Chrysler, crossed the median and northbound lanes, and flipped over on a frontage road east of I-55.

Jackson was not hurt. Police say the following people in the Chysler died: a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and a 47-year-old man. All are from Washington, Ill.

Troopers add a 13-year-old girl who was also in the Chrysler was hurt in the crash. She was taken to a hospital and police say she may not survive her injuries.