CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police arrested an adult and a juvenile after officials say they attacked two U of I students and displayed a handgun, Sunday.

It happened in Campustown on the 300 block of E. Green Street in Champaign around 12:15 a.m.

The University of Illinois Division of Public Safety released a statement saying a man jumped out at a female student and invaded her personal space. Police said when her male friend attempted to intervene, several people in a group began punching and kicking him. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said during the attack, a man lifted his shirt displaying a handgun in his waistband. That’s when officials say the attacking group left the area.

University Police issued an Illini-Alert emergency notification to all students, faculty, and staff about the situation. Police said the alert referenced “mob action,” which they said is defined in Illinois criminal law as two or more people engaging in violence.

Officers quickly found a car occupied by several people, two of whom matched clothing descriptions provided by witnesses. Police stopped the vehicle in the 200 block of E. Green Street and detained them.

Kayveon A. Watkins, 20, of Champaign, was identified as one of the people involved in the attack and told police that he had a gun in his pants. Officers recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

Police said Watkins was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and mob action.

When searching the vehicle, police found a second loaded handgun on the floor in the backseat, and officers learned that it belonged to a 15-year-old who was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police continue to investigate the situation at this time.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the University Police at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS).