CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police said a woman and a child were hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of West Kirby and South Staley in Champaign.

Police said the two were crossing Staley onto Kirby when a car failed to yield and hit them in the crosswalk.

They were both alert and talking at the scene, police said, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Champaign Police said the driver was ticketed for failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.