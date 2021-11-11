“Adopt a drain” program helps street flooding

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – You probably noticed the leaves falling fast Thursday because of the rain.

Several neighborhoods in Champaign were covered with leaves. David McWilliams has lived in his house for about 30 years. He said they used to get water in their basement every now and then with heavy rain.

The city recognized the problem and created the “Adopt a Drain” program. Neighbors can choose a drain, and they are responsible for clearing it if it gets blocked.

“I knew that people were clearing out the drains, because I could see they were being cleared out. I didn’t know they were being done by people who had signed up for the adopt a drain program. So, that’s something that’s very helpful, and I appreciate that,” he said.

The street he lives on has six drains that can be blocked, and each one has been adopted by a neighbor.

You can sign up to adopt a drain here.