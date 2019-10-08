Administrator involved in lawsuit gets raise

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite being involved in a lawsuit filed by the former animal control warden, the Iroquois County Animal Control Administrator is getting a raise.

The salary for Hany Youssef increased to $15,000 from $12,000 after Tuesday’s county board meeting. The board vice chairman said a state law that requires animal control administrators to take care of cats merited the $3,000 increase.

The lawsuit against Youssef alleges he violated state and local law while performing his job duties.