DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM is mourning the loss of a 22-year employee following his death in a rail accident.

Robert Dautel, 66 of Morrisonville, was killed on Tuesday in the rail yard of ADM’s complex in Decatur. The Macon County Coroner said Dautel was operating a locomotive when it collided with a parked rail car. He sustained blunt force trauma to the chest during the collision and died from his injures.

ADM released a statement on Wednesday, saying: