DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM is mourning the loss of a 22-year employee following his death in a rail accident.
Robert Dautel, 66 of Morrisonville, was killed on Tuesday in the rail yard of ADM’s complex in Decatur. The Macon County Coroner said Dautel was operating a locomotive when it collided with a parked rail car. He sustained blunt force trauma to the chest during the collision and died from his injures.
ADM released a statement on Wednesday, saying:
We are deeply saddened that our colleague Robert Dautel passed away yesterday afternoon. Robert was a valued colleague who served in various roles for more than 22 years at ADM.
We are in the process of conducting an investigation to better understand what happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with Robert’s family and friends.Dane Lisser, ADM Media Relations