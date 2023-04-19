DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Archer Daniel Midland (ADM) in Decatur announced that they are teaming up with Living Lands & Waters to celebrate Earth Week beginning Wednesday, with volunteer events and education programs in recognition of the commitment to environmental stewardship.

As part of Living Lands & Waters’ MillionTrees Project, officials said ADM colleagues will be planting trees throughout the Decatur community. Tree planting locations include Scovill Park, Fairview Park, and the Living Science Farm at the Andreas Ag Academy from 9 – 9:30 a.m. and 1 – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

Officials said these trees will help increase biodiversity, reduce erosion and run-off, and improve water and air quality.

On Thursday, April 20, ADM plans to host a special presentation at 2 p.m. featuring Living Lands & Waters founder Chad Pregracke, who will offer insight into their mission, river cleanup events, and tree-planting activities. Officials said he will also discuss ADM and LL&W’s partnership in the years to come.

Additionally, officials said LL&W hosted educational outreach programs on Tuesday, April 18 at various Macon County schools. These include Parsons Elementary School, Mt. Zion Grade School, and Maroa-Forsyth Elementary School.