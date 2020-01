DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People who work at ADM will no longer be tested for the cannabis ingredient THC, the company announced in a letter to employees.

The policy change only effects people who work for the company in states where recreational marijuana usage has become legal, like Illinois. Employees in other states will still be tested. The policy change effects pre-employment screenings and random drug tests. Use of the drug while working is still not allowed by the company.