DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Several days after an explosion tore through the East plant at the ADM complex in Decatur, the plant was evacuated again on Wednesday.

An ADM spokesperson said that an employee noticed smoke during a walk-through of the plant. Out of an abundance of caution, the spokesperson said the immediate area was evacuated and the fire department was called for support.

The area was deemed safe by 11 a.m. and employees are allowed to reenter the area. The spokesperson added that ADM is taking additional precautions to ensure the safety of the area and to inform employees about the issue and resolution.

ADM is in the process of restarting operations at the East plant after Sunday night’s explosion that left eight people hurt. Company officials expect the plant to resume normal operation levels in the next few days.

“As we continue the process to assess the damage to our processing complex in Decatur and begin the process to restore operations, our priority remains offering to support our four injured colleagues who remain in the hospital as well as their families,” ADM’s spokesperson said. “One colleague has been released. We are also providing counseling resources to colleagues on-site.”