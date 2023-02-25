DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — This week, the City of Decatur announced another round of rent, mortgage and utility assistance for residents.

The $250,000 comes from the Community Development Block Grants for COVID-related spending.

Decatur is working with Dove Inc. to make it happen. Dove is a non-profit that works to address unmet needs and social injustices. It’s the group distributing the money.

Molly Tenuto, Dove’s financial assistance program director, said this money is important. She knows between COVID and other health issues, sometimes you have to miss work or even close your business. That can lead to challenges.

“They may not get sick time,” Tenuto said. “That one day or five days of having to miss going to work, whether it’s due to their sickness or their kiddos’ sickness, it affects everything. It can just turn into a downward spiral.”

She hopes the money can allow people to recover moving forward, especially with many prices rising across the board.

This newest round of assistance brings the total the city has provided to more than $1 million. Tenuto said the previous round ended in June 2022. That one helped many families recover financially from COVID-19 and she hopes this one does the same.

Tenuto said working out the specifics of who will receive the money is still in the works. She expects more details to come in the next few weeks.

If you have any questions, she suggests calling Dove at 217-428-6616.