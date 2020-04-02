Additional COVID-19 case brings Douglas County total to 9

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One additional person has tested positive for COVID-19, Douglas County Health Department officials said Thursday.

The newest case is a woman in her 60s.

Officials say they are working to identify and contact close contacts of hers.

Thursday’s announcement brings the county’s total to nine confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Officials said they also have “several individuals throughout the county whose symptoms warranted isolation and self-monitoring at home and did not meet (Illinois Department of Public Health)

criteria for testing.”

Those people are being called twice daily “to confirm their symptoms remain mild.”