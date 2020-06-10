Add West Nile to 2020 concerns

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state Department of Public Health confirms the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus for the year was identified in Evanston from a batch collected Friday.

No human cases have been reported so far this year, but health officials emphasize precautions since going outside after being cooped up during the global COVID-19 pandemic is enticing to many.

People who see sick or dying perching birds, should call a local health department. Symptoms of infection include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, however, four out of five people infected will not show symptoms. In rare cases, severe illnesses, including meningitis, encephalitis or even death can occur.

Fight the Bite with the following precautions:

: Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers. REPEL : When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

: When outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants. REPORT: Report locations where water is sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations which could produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water.

Additional information about West Nile virus can be found on the IDPH website.