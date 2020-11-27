Adapting to changes for Black Friday shopping during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is Black Friday and shoppers are adapting to the changes from the pandemic. Some stores are announcing new safety protocol to keep everyone safe.

Some stores opened later than usual rather than midnight. However, some people were still seen braving the cold in line on Friday morning.

People filed in to Best Buy at 5 a.m. At Meijer, people were ready to find their good deals and holiday gifts. These deals have also been going on all week to hopefully down-size on the crowd throughout the morning.