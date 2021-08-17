Adam Lopez to spend 11 years in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Adam Lopez will spend 11 years in prison after he was accused of stealing over $1 million.

Lopez was a former Springfield School Board vice president and a financial advisor at Country Financial. He was arrested in November 2018 for scamming multiple Country Financial clients, including his own family members.

According to court documents, Lopez was sentenced 11 years the Illinois Department of Corrections in June. In July, Lopez’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw guilty plea.

Lopez withdrew his motion to withdraw a guilty plea on Tuesday, allowing the court to move forward with the sentence.