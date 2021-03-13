Activists host vaccine clinic at community center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a line out the door today for a vaccine clinic in Champaign.

The group HitNHomeboy partnered with CUPHD and Walgreens to make it happen.

The clinic was held at Douglass Community Center in Champaign. Group leader Justin Michael Hendrix said this location was chosen specifically to cater to an underserved community. He said having the clinic here was beneficial for the people who live there and for the area as a whole.

The clinic ran from 10am- 6pm by appointment only. They administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Hendrix said the turnout was great and included people from the “Black, Brown, LGBTQ, elderly, disabled, and University of Illinois” communities.

Ayan Harris got her shot today. She said the high turnout “showed the community that this is something that’s important. This is something that we value. We value being outside with each other. We value our community events. I think this is just one of the many ways we can show it.”

Hendrix also emphasized that this clinic was a place where people who are still hesitant to get the vaccine can come and ask questions without pressure. He said it’s important for Black and Brown people to hear the answers from other Black and Brown people.

The group said they are planning to host a similar clinic in the Countrybrook neighborhood of Champaign next. They want that clinic to be on a walk-in basis, so that it is more accessible to everyone.