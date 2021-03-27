Activists host rally to stop anti-Asian violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Activists across the country held rallies today for Day of Action: Stop Anti-Asian Violence, including here at the University of Illinois.

A crowd of nearly 100 people gathered at the U of I’s Alma Mater statue. Many held signs with messages of love and unity, and against hate and violence.

Several people were welcomed to the front of the group to share their stories. MX Sanchez was one of them. They said, “Just hearing about the murder of 6 Asian women along with all the other hate crimes is incredibly tolling on everybody’s mental health, but I think as someone that is often perceived as an Asian woman, it instilled a lot of fear into me and doing something like this was honestly so empowering and to have everyone standing around me and listening to me was something that I never realized I would experience.”

The group then shared a moment of silence to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Atlanta that happened just last week. Elias Decker was one of the organizers of the rally. He explained that the only way to stop the rise in violence against Asian people is for everyone to organize and work together. He said, “I encourage people to be brave in their own lives, to be brave and question what they’re told, and be brave and go out and try to build community.”

Another rally will be held on Tuesday, March 30th at the Champaign City Building.