URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A group of activists is fighting misinformation about reproductive healthcare, and they’re asking Urbana’s City Council for help.

They proposed an ordinance Monday they say would hold crisis pregnancy centers accountable. They say some clinics will offer things like ultrasounds and counseling, but don’t always have licensed professionals on site or provide patients a full range of options.

“That’s part of the problem. They are not actual pregnancy centers. They do not actually provide healthcare, and oftentimes will try to convince pregnant people not to pursue reproductive healthcare or abortions,” Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer Romie Shen said.

They say while there aren’t any crisis pregnancy centers in Urbana, they’re hoping to establish some rules in case one pops up. For example – requiring clear signage outside clinics that indicate when the facility or staff isn’t licensed, and when they’re not bound by HIPAA to keep client information confidential.