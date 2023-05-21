CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce announced they will offer active threat training this week open to the public.

Officials said the Active Threat Training seminar will take place on Tuesday, May 23 from 2-4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn located on Trade Center Drive in Champaign.

The seminar will cover the necessary actions for business owners, managers, and employees to take to ensure safety at the workplace for employees and customers in an active threat involving an armed gun situation.

The program is designed to teach each participant the ability and authority to make the best decision based on factual information to survive an armed intruder, officials reported.

Sergeant Sean Ater with the Champaign Police Department is scheduled to teach the training session in partnership with the Chamber.

Officials also noted that the training is not designed to include site visits or specific recommendations for individual businesses. Instead, they said it is intended to give a strong overview of the topic.

The seminar will also share detailed information on the threats being seen across the nation while providing actionable information for local business owners to consider for their own planning and preparation purposes, officials said.

County officials said the training is free to Chamber members and the general public. However, a reservation is required.

Anyone can register for the event online.