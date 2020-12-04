Action taken against restaurants continuing to offer indoor dining

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two area restaurants had their liquor licenses suspended after they said they would continue to offer indoor dining, against the current rules against it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquor Commissioner Pat McDaniel said the owners of Friendly’s Bar & Grill, El Corral, Bourbon Barrel and The Draft were all ticketed by the City for continuing to offer indoor dining.

McDaniel stated he told the owners that “under the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, local liquor control commissioners could either revoke permanently their liquor license or fine them up to $1,000 and/or suspend their liquor license up to 30 days.”

During Monday’s Liquor Control Commission hearings, McDaniel said he asked the owners of Friendly’s and El Corral if they would continue to offer that service. They said they would not. “I only imposed a $50.00 fine plus hearing costs which amounted to $120.00 for their compliance.”

During Wednesday’s hearings, the owners of Bourbon Barrel and The Draft said they would not comply with the rule. They stated they would continue to offer indoor dining. McDaniel said their liquor license was suspended for 30 days.

McDaniel noted, “I have bent over backwards to be fair with business owners who come before for violations but it is my responsibility as the commissioner to enforce state and local laws.”