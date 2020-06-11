ACT/SAT scores not required for UIS admission 2021

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Wednesday, the UI Board of Trustee’s Executive Committee approved a one-year moratorium on requiring standardized test scores to be submitted as part of the application process for college-bound high school seniors for fall 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, large numbers of schools were closed and SAT and ACT tests were unavailable in light of the unprecedented global crisis. Test scores will be considered for those who choose to submit them.

Fall 2020 applicants missing scores were given the opportunity to respond to essay prompts as a pathway to admission. Last year, UIS announced admission application fees for all students who enroll in 2020 would be waived. Applications from all students who wish to apply for fall 2020 classes at UIS will be accepted until August 24.

International students applying for fall 2021 admission will still be required to submit evidence of English proficiency through the Test of English as a Foreign Language, International English Language Testing System and Pearson English Language tests.