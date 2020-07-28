ACT registration causes frustration

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It was a frustrating day for students trying to register for the ACT.

They were supposed to be able to sign up for fall testing dates, but the website crashed.

Some people were on the phone or on the computer for hours trying to get on.

This comes after several testing dates in the spring and summer were canceled; some the morning of the test.

One person we spoke to says they relaunched website was a mess.

“It’s not been a great situation for any family. I don’t mean to make light of it all, because I’m the parent of a rising senior. It is not funny at all. It’s terrible to be sitting there for hours trying to get your kid a spot for a test,” says Beth Probst, CEO and Founder of At The Core, a resource where high school students can go to prepare for the future.

A representative from ACT Student released this statement:

Today we soft-launched our new registration system, which experienced some performance degradation due to extremely high volumes and pent-up demand. Many students affected by COVID-19-related test center closures and cancellations were attempting to register for fall test dates. We are working diligently to improve the experience for all users, and have since taken the page down in order to improve system performance. If students have been impacted by summer testing cancellations, they will receive an email from us with further instructions and we’ll provide an update on our website and social channels at 9:30 a.m. July 28 for all users.



Some colleges have a ‘test-optional’ policy for the class of 2021. At The Core has more information on what this means for students applying for college.

Probst suggests students consider taking the SAT instead. Most colleges will accept either admission test.