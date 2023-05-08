DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An Acoustic Music Jam is coming to a Decatur nature center this weekend, hosted by the Macon County Conservation District.

The conservation district Director of Program Services Alysia Callison announced they are hosting the Acoustic Music Jam at Rock Springs Nature Center on Sunday, May 14 from 2-4 p.m.

Officials said the Acoustic Music Jam is held on the second Sunday of every month. They said the event is a volunteer-led group that has been entertaining guests at Rock Springs for many years.

Conservation district officials encourage everyone to bring their own musical instruments to join in on the music and rock out. However, for those who don’t wish to play music, guests are welcome to come and enjoy listening to the music at the free event.

Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur, officials said. For people traveling to Rock Springs from Decatur, the conservation district said they can travel south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or travel south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road.

Officials encourage drivers to watch for signs when traveling in the area. They said there is also plenty of parking available.

Other upcoming events at the conservation district include a 5K run, yoga in the park, and canoe rides, among others. More information on events and more can be found on their website.