ACOs to improve seniors’ access to healthcare services

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major healthcare organizations are teaming up to improve access for seniors. Carle Hospital and Christie Clinic are becoming part of an affordable care organization, or ACO.

It means patients, 65 and older, who are eligible for Medicare but aren’t on an Advantage Plan, can have access to more wellness services without having to pay extra for them.

Hospital leaders say the additional support will make a big difference. Governor Pritzker just enacted a Medicaid overhaul aimed at expanding access to healthcare for low-income residents and attacking the Medicaid application backlog.

