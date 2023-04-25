DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Civil Liberties Union is warning the City of Danville that it would be violating the Constitution of Illinois and Illinois law if a proposed ordinance targeting abortion access is passed.

ACLU leaders said they sent a letter to the city and Mayor Ricky Williams explaining as such on Tuesday. The ordinance in question, they said, would declare the community as a “sanctuary city for the unborn” and make it harder for a medical clinic to open in the city if it offers abortion care. One medical group plans to open such a clinic in Danville, and ACLU leaders said the proposed ordinance is a direct response by Danville citizens and leaders.

The letter said that both the Illinois Constitution and Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act make it clear that state policy is to protect reproductive rights. The RHA makes the proposed ordinance “blatantly unenforceable” and passage would “do nothing other than expose the City to significant legal liability and fees.”

“Illinois law protects and guarantees every person’s ability to make their reproductive health care decisions without governmental interference,” said Chaundre White, Senior Supervising Attorney at the ACLU of Illinois, one of the signatories to the letter. “Danville and every other community in Illinois are not free to violate that law.”

The ACLU called on elected Danville officials to reject the ordinance, noting “it is without question that Illinois law protects reproductive rights – including the right to obtain an abortion within the state. The City of Danville is not above this law.”

“Abortion remains safe and legal in Illinois,” White added. “Danville should recognize their responsibilities under the laws of our state.”